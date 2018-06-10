Shehbaz welcomes the ceasefire in Afghanistan

We welcome the initiatives for ceasefire in Afghanistan during Eid-ul-Fitr, mooted first by the Afghan government and then also by the Afghan Taliban.

Its a positive first step towards promoting an Afghan-led & Afghan-owned peace process. PMLN govt had played a pivotal role in initiating steps for peace in Afghanistan, including hosting 1st ever direct, face 2 face talks between Afghan govt & Afghan Taliban in Murree in July’15.

Should the PMLN return to office after the July 25 general elections, it will be our top priority to promote peace in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan is inextricably intertwined with peace and security in Pakistan.

People & valiant armed forces of Pakistan have paid a heavy price 4 peace as 70000+ soldiers & civilians have been martyred & wounded since 9/11. No country has sacrificed more than Pak in campaign against terrorism& we have fought the most successful inland war against terrorism.

I pray for enduring peace in Afghanistan with the hope that the ceasefire initiative by both sides, the first since 2001, will achieve positive results, InshaAllah.

Related