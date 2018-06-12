Shehbaz welcomes talks on Korea, urges world to focus now on peace in Kabul and Kashmir

Lahore : President of PML-N, Mian Shehbaz Sharif, has said that the Singapore Summit between the United States of America and North Korea should set a good precedent for Pakistan and India to follow. Welcoming the U.S-North Korea Summit, he said that ever since the start of the Korean War, the two nations have been at odds with one another; both threatening to use military force with their nuclear arsenals facing each other.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif stated that if the United States and North Korea can return from the brink of a nuclear flashpoint, there is no reason why Pakistan and India cannot do the same, beginning with a dialogue on Kashmir whose heroic people have resisted and rejected Indian occupation.

With the example of Korea, where a peace dialogue has been successful in achieving a major breakthrough, Shehbaz Sharif said that it is time for comprehensive peace talks to be held in our region. He urged the international community to focus on the peace process in Afghanistan. He also sought the resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, so that the long-festering Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

He also welcomed the initiatives for ceasefire in Afghanistan during Eid-ul-Fitr, mooted by the Afghan government and also by the Afghan Taliban. Terming it as a positive first step towards promoting an Afghan-led & Afghan-owned peace process, the PML-N President said the PML-N government had played a pivotal role in initiating steps for peace in Afghanistan, including hosting the first ever direct, face to face talks between the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban in Murree in July 2015.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif pledged that should the PML-N return to office after the July 25 general elections, it will be the top priority of the PML-N government to promote peace in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan is inextricably intertwined with peace and security in Pakistan.