Shehbaz welcomes parliamentary body for probe into ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s decision to form a parliamentary body to probe the allegations of rigging in the July 25 polls.

In a statement, he said a decision was taken today to form a parliamentary body to probe rigging. The formation of the commission in line with his demand is commendable, he added

Shehbaz said the commission’s terms of references (ToRs) and time frame for the probe will be finalised now.

He expressed the hope that things will move forward now and the National Assembly proceedings too will move ahead without wasting time.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tabled a motion during the NA session today to form the commission.

The motion, which was discussed and approved by the house, authorised the Speaker to constitute a committee to finalize terms of reference (ToRs) with regard to investigation into the allegations of rigging. The committee will be constituted in consultation with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition.

The commission’s head will be appointed after consultation with the premier and body will have equal representation from the treasury and opposition benches.

Share on: WhatsApp