Shehbaz warns Imran against talking about Pakistan breaking apart

Says, ‘Don’t dare to cross limits’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif censured his predecessor Imran Khan on Thursday, accusing him of “making naked threats against the country”, deeming him “unfit for public office” and warning him against “talking about [the] division of Pakistan”.

The prime minister made these remarks in a Twitter post that referred to an interview of Imran with a news channel on Wednesday night during which the PTI chief urged the establishment to make the “right decisions” and warned that if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrence, it would fragment into “three pieces”.

In the interview aired Wednesday night, he said the current political situation was a problem for the country as well as the establishment. “If the establishment doesn’t make the right decisions then I can assure [you] in writing that [before every one else] they and the army will be destroyed because what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt,” he said.

“Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens then which institution will be [worst] hit? The army. After it is hit, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearisation,” he said. “If the right decisions aren’t made at this time then the country is going towards suicide.”

Hours after the interview was broadcast, PM Shehbaz tweeted: “While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices.” “Do your politics but don’t dare to cross limits and talk about [the] division of Pakistan,” he warned the PTI chairperson.