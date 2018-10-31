Shehbaz vows to quit politics if PM proves NRO request

ISLAMABAD : Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said he would leave politics if Prime Minister Imran Khan could prove that a request for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was made.

Addressing the National Assembly earlier today, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president questioned who had asked the prime minister for an NRO, and challenged the premier to identify the person who had asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for such a deal.

“We did not ask for an NRO. If the leader of the house can prove that a request was made for an NRO, I will quit politics for all time to come,” Shehbaz claimed during his heated talk.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the nation last week, had said that the opposition parties wanted an NRO from the PTI government. He had said that no one would get an NRO even if they came out onto the streets in protest.

“I [curse] the NRO,” Shehbaz said. “We cannot be scared off like this.”

“If the leader of the house [cannot prove the NRO request], then he should [come to the House] and apologise here,” he added.

