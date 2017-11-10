Shehbaz visits mausoleum of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the mausoleum of the Poet of the East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, on Thursday and offered Fateha after laying a wreath at his grave.

On the occasion, the chief minister especially prayed for development, prosperity and solidarity of the country. Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Lord Mayor Lahore and high-ranking civil and military officials were also present.

The CM wrote this couplet in the visitors book while penning his comments:”Sajdon Say Tere Kya Huwa Sadiyan Guzar Gain; Dunya Teri Badal Day Wo Sajda Talash Kar”.

Orignally published by NNI