Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Peshawar, where the former urged the interim government of Afghan Taliban to undertake concrete measures towards denying its soil to be used for transnational terrorism.

During the visit, the prime minister was briefed on the overall security situation in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province with focus on the Bajaur suicide blast, status of investigations under process and counter terrorism efforts being undertaken to dismantle the terrorists’ network by disrupting the linkages between planners, executioners, and abettors, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

At least 54 people were killed in a suicide blast at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-F workers’ convention in Bajaur district on Sunday. The explosion occurred when more than 400 JUI-F members and supporters gathered under a tent in the town of Khar, near the border with Afghanistan.

The prime minister noted with concern the involvement of the Afghan citizens in the sui cide blasts and liberty of action available to the elements hostile to Pakistan in planning and executing such cowardly attacks on innocent civilians from the sanctuaries across the border.

“Interim Afghan government should undertake concrete measures towards denying its soil to be used for transnational terrorism,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying.