Shehbaz unveils Rs100b uplift package for Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the federal government has allocated over Rs100 billion for various development projects in Balochistan under the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (FPSDP).

During his day-long visit to the port city of Gwadar on Friday, the premier witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indus Hospital Karachi and Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

Under the MoU, the Indus Hospital Karachi would take control of the GDA’s 150-bed hospital in Gwadar.

PM Shehbaz said that the incumbent government is committed to bring Balochistan at par with other parts of the country. Regarding the Gwadar’s water scarcity issue, he said that all old water supply lines would be replaced and efforts on a war-footing basis would be made to address the water scarcity issue.

He said the government is also providing 2,000 free engines to the fishermen community in Gwadar. “We want to support and encourage fishermen.”

The prime minister said the Chinese government has also provided 3,700 solar panels to the people of Gwadar to resolve the power shortage issue and added that efforts are being made to supply electricity to Makran Division from Iran.

“Power supply issue of Gwadar and Mekran would be addressed once and for all,” the premier added.

He reiterated that China is a trustworthy and time-tested friend of Pakistan. “In difficult times, China has always stood by Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the federal government would extend all possible support to the provincial government in addressing the issues of the masses of Balochistan.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili received the PM at Gwadar International Airport.

The CS also briefed the premier about the ongoing development projects and law and order situation in the province. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal also accompanied the PM during the visit.