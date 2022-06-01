PM Shehbaz invites Turkish investors to explore Pakistan’s power projects

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan in the fields of hydro, solar and wind power projects.

Prime Minister was speaking at the meeting of the Turkey-Pakistan Business Council in Ankara on Wednesday, during which the premier said that both the countries have also immense opportunities for cooperation in the Textile industry and a joint strategy in this regard will further boost the industry.

Stressing the need to tap the huge potential and opportunities to promote trade relations between Pakistan and Turkey, the Prime Minister invited the Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan, and the government will provide all possible facilities.

“Both the countries have supported each other in critical times, especially during earthquakes, floods and other natural disasters. Through a joint adventure, the two countries can rapidly move on the path of development and prosperity. The government is taking effective steps to meet the current economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would be capable to produce 40,000 megawatts of hydroelectricity after the construction of dams in the country.

He said Pakistan wants to take the benefits from Turkish capabilities in diverse sectors as it has immense experience in the construction of dams, production of cheaper electricity and manufacturing vehicles.

The Prime Minister said that Turkish investments in the country would also lead to profit for their business community besides the development of Pakistan.

