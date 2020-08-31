Shehbaz to visit Karachi today

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is likely to visit Karachi on Wednesday on a day-long visit.

Sources said the PML-N leader will meet with Edhi Foundation chief Faisal Edhi and other political leaders during his day-long visit. Shehbaz Sharif will also visit rain-affected areas of the port city and will meet the affected people.

Furthermore, he will also inaugurate the PML-N’s party office in Nazimabad area of Karachi. The PML-N president will talk to media after inaugurating the party office. He will leave for Lahore on the same day.