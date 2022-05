In light of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders, a summary has been sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi as a special assistant.

Cabinet Division’s Deputy Secretary Khurram Ghaznavi submitted an interim report to the IHC. The report mentioned that a summary has been sent to the prime minister through the Ministry of Law and Justice, asking him to reconsider Abbasi’s appointment.