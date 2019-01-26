Shehbaz to be taken to PIMS for medical examination

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, to be taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) soon for medical examination.

A medical board constituted by interior ministry will review medical tests of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president while physiotherapy will also be conducted.

The medical board consisted cardiology consultants and other medical experts.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government constituted a new medical board to examine health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif following recommendations of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Members of the third special medical board comprises Dr Hamid Sharif Khan and Dr Mohammad Talha bin Nazir, assistant professors in the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), Professor Dr Shahid Hameed and Dr Sajjad Ahmad of PIC, cardiology Brigadier Abdul Hameed Siddiqui and Brigadier Azmat Hayal, classified electrophysiologist of Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp