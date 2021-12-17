Shehbaz tells court he has nothing to do with graft cases

Claiming he is innocent and has nothing to do with the corruption references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that he had served people of Punjab for 10 years and had done nothing wrong.

Speaking at the rostrum during the hearing of a money laundering case at an accountability court in Lahore .

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that his decisions rather benefitted the people of the province.“The decisions I took as Punjab chief minister had rather hurt my business interests,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, counsel for the Federal Investigation Agency told the court that there were lots of proofs against Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.