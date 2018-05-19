Shehbaz should first apologize for keeping Surgical Tower closed for 10 years: Ch Parvez Elahi

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that he had started Mayo Hospital Surgical Tower in 2006 and during his tenure it had been completed in all respects but as Shehbaz Sharif came in 2008 he said since this is the project of Ch Parvez Elahi government as such he will not allow this to be functional at any cost.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif was not ready to make Surgical Tower functional even now but thanks to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar who took sou moto notice of miserable conditions of hospitals in Punjab.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that he was grateful to the worthy Chief Justice that he had paid attention towards prevailing conditions of hospitals in Punjab and hoped that after Surgical Tower he would also get Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital functional.