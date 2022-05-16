Shehbaz: Sheikh Khalifa was sincere friend of Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while condoling the demise of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan with UAE’s new President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan on Sunday said that Sheikh Khalifa was a “sincere friend of Pakistan”.

The Premier remembered the former president of UAE when he met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

According to the PM Office, other members of Abu Dhabi’s royal family were also present at the condolence meeting. The PM was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Afzaal Mahmood.