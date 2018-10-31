Shehbaz Sharif’s transit remand extended till Nov 6

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday extended former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s transit remand till November 6 in the Ashiana Housing scheme case.
The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was produced before Judge Mohammad Bashir today by the National Accountability Bureau.
The anti-corruption watchdog sought a seven-day extension in Shehbaz’s transit remand, which was granted by the court.
Shehbaz was arrested on October 5 in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case after he appeared before NAB in the Saaf Pani case. On October 6, an accountability court in Lahore granted NAB a 10-day physical remand of Shehbaz. The PML-N president’s remand was then extended on October 16 by 14 days.
He was already on transit remand, which was to expire today before the court extended it by seven days.