Shehbaz Sharif’s remand extended by 10 days in Ashiana Housing case

LAHORE : An accountability court on Tuesday extended the remand of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif by 10 days in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

Earlier, the court reserved its decision on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request for a 14-day extension in the PML-N president’s remand.

The accountability bureau presented Shehbaz before the court in Lahore Tuesday, after his 10-day remand in the housing scheme case ended.

Strict security arrangements were in place on routes leading to the court premises with blockades installed in several places as Shehbaz was presented in court. Citizens commuting to office and schools faced severe inconvenience.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was transported to the court in a car with tinted windows. Shehbaz’s sons Hamza and Salman also reached the accountability court.

Speaking to the journalists outside the accountability court, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz had worked day and night for the development of Punjab.

“The number of security personnel deployed here [outside the court] is indicative of their fear,” she said.

