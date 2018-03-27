SHEHBAZ SHARIF WILL BE REMEMBERED AS A HERO OF DEVELOPMENT WHILE NIAZI SAHIB WILL BE KNOWN AS A VILLAIN: MALIK MUHAMMAD AHMED

Lahore : Reacting to a statement of Imran Khan, the spokesman of the Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has said that Niazi sahib may speak lies as much as he can, but he should understand that lie is always a lie. Imran Khan is going to set up a record of “billion lies,” he added. It may be correct that we stage “dramas” as we have launched Metro Bus in a record period of eleven months.

Spokesman of the Punjab government said that Shehbaz Sharif has set up Pakistan’s pioneering and the largest Kidney and Liver Institute and enquired that will Niazi Sahib term it a drama too? Meanwhile, 3.5 lakh intelligent but deserving students’ future has been secured through Punjab government’s scholarship. If it is a drama, then we will continue to stage such dramas, he vowed. He said that Shehbaz Sharif produced thousands of megawatts electricity in a short period of only five years and prayed that may Almighty Allah help Imran Khan to stage such dramas too.

شہباز شریف نے ڈرامےبازی کی حد کردی ۔ عمران خان نیازی

شہباز شریف کےڈراموں کی کچھ تفصیل یہ ہے

1۔ صرف 11 ماہ میں میٹرو بس بنائی

2 ۔پاکستان کا پہلا اور سب سےبڑا کڈنی اینڈ لیور انسٹی ٹیوٹ بنایا

3۔ پاکستان بھر سے 3500000 بچوں کو وظائف

4- پانچ سالوں میں8 ہزار میگاواٹ بجلی بنا ڈالی pic.twitter.com/NGEKXfHp7J — Malik Ahmad Khan (@MalikMAhmadKhan) March 26, 2018

Spokesman Punjab government said that Khadim-e-Aala will be remembered in the annals of history as a hero of development while Niazi Sahib will be known as a villain. He said that original tragedy drama was that which was presented by sit-in party in the D-Chowk.