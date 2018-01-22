Shehbaz Sharif vows to expose NAB with facts

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to expose the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) before masses with facts.

“The NAB has never summoned those whose money embezzlement is well-known from Karachi to Gilgit and Baltistan,” he said pointing towards former president Asif Ali Zardari while inaugurating the project of Bab-e-Pakistan in Lahore. This project will be built on 117 acres at a cost of more than four billion rupees.

He said it was not yet decided whether he would honor the NAB with his visit or not. Head of the institution, who sent him notice for constructing a road up to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s house, should tell if he had no road near his house, he asked.

Shehbaz Sharif has to appear before a NAB team on Monday to answer the queries about his alleged misuse of authority to award contracts in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing projects. He said he would unveil “the real face” of NAB on Monday through presenting facts before media.

The Punjab CM vowed to bring back the money looted by Asif Ali Zardari, come what may. On this occasion, Shehbaz also lashed out at Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

“As far as Imran is concerned, I sued him for defamation but he appealed to the courts seeking to evade,” he said. He said the PTI chief only made tall claims but did no development work for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister said service to people was their party manifestation and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) would build development projects in Peshawar and Quetta as well, if his party was given a chance.

Orignally published by NNI