Shehbaz Sharif turns historical Lahore into “Dubban Pura”: Ch Parvez Elahi

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that defective planning of Shehbaz Sharif has turned historical city of Lahore into “Dubban Pura”, first rain has sunk his orange train, he should go to GPO Chowk and see his failure himself.

Responding to queries from the media on telephone, former Chief Minister Punjab said that his false claim in Karachi about turning Lahore into Paris has been exposed and whole of electronic media is showing Lahore becoming Venice.

Responding to a question, Ch Parvez Elahi said that difference between show off schemes and plans and works for welfare and wellbeing of the people has fully become visible today, for the people effected by flop planning and defective measures of Shehbaz Sharif, our established Rescue Service 1122 has done quite appreciable work even today.

He said Karachi and other provinces would have come to know that what the reality in fact is behind claims about turning Lahore into Paris and false claims of N-League about ideal development in Punjab are nothing but cheating the people.

Share on: WhatsApp