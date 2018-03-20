Shehbaz Sharif travels to London for medical check-up

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif departed for London Tuesday afternoon for his regular medical check-up.

The politician, who recently became the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, will also hold video-linked meetings during the stay, according to the statement of Government of Punjab.

CM Shehbaz left for London from Allama Iqbal International Airport. He is expected to return on early morning April 1.

Shehbaz will also where he will inquire into the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, and his sister-in-law, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Kulsoom, who recently underwent a throat surgery and at present is residing at her son Hasan’s residence, is in London for treatment of lymphoma.

