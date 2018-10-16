Shehbaz Sharif to attend NA session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD : The opposition leader in National Assembly and President of PML-N Shehbaz Sahrif, who is currently in NAB custody, will be attending the session of the National Assembly called by speaker Asad Qaisar on Wednesday.

The Speaker earlier issued production orders for Shehbaz Sharif stating that he should be allowed to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules.

The NA Speaker has summoned a session of National Assembly, by exercising the powers conferred upon him under article 54(3) of the constitution, to “discuss the sudden arrest” of Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on October 17.

The production orders for former CM were received by NAB and the anti-graft watchdog has completed necessary preparations to relocate Shehbaz Sharif to Islamabad.

