Shehbaz Sharif threatens to step down as PML-N president after AJK setback

Already embattled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) suffered another internal conflict as Shehbaz Sharif threatened to step down as party president after his strategy in the recently held Azad Jammu and Kashmir election was ignored, causing the party’s defeat, local media reported.

In July 25 elections for Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the largest party and it was followed by PPP with 11 seats.

However, the PML-N, which came into election after ruling the region for five years, could secure only six out of total 45 seats.

The report published by a Urdu daily claimed that the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly expressed his anger for not following his strategy in the polls.

No any leader of the PML-N has denied or confirmed the report.

It has also emerged that Shehbaz Sharif was stopped from quitting the presidency by his son Hamza Shehbaz, the leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly.

Hamza had reportedly said that he will take up the matter with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is staying in London since 2019.

PM Imran thanks Kashmiris as PTI wins AJK polls

On July 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for voting PTI, which rules the Centre, to power in the territory in recently held AJK Legislative Assembly election.

PTI has emerged as the largest political party in the AJK. According to the unofficial results announced by the AJK Election Commission, the PTI has secured 25 seats.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won eleven seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged six seats.

Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party have secured one seat each.

A total of 587 candidates contested the polls in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan in a tweet said, “I want to thank the ppl of AJK for placing their trust in PTI through their votes which resulted in PTI’s electoral victory”.

He added that the PTI will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas & Kamyab Pakistan programmes.

He promised to establish accountability and transparency in the government.

“I want to congratulate all our successful candidates. As ambassador for Kashmir I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums incl UN to ensure the int community fulfills its commitment of self determination to the Kashmiri ppl through a UN-sponsored plebiscite,” the premier tweeted.

