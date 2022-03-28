Shehbaz Sharif tables no-trust motion in NA against Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: The joint opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the national assembly as the crucial session of the lower house of the parliament met today on Monday, after it was adjourned last week.

Leader of the opposition and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif tabled the motion in the parliament.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri.

After Shehbaz Sharif tabled the no-trust motion against Imran Khan in the national assembly, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri asked all those who were in favour of the motion to stand up.

As a result, a total of 161 opposition members stood up in favour of tabling the motion of no confidence. The deputy speaker approved a discussion on the no-confidence motion, adding that it will take place on Thursday, March 31, at 4 pm.

Government numbers in NA

PTI — 155

MQM-P — 7

PML-Q — 5

BAP — 5

GDA — 3

Independent — 2

AML — 1

JWP — 1

Total = 179

Opposition numbers in NA

PML-N — 84

PPP — 56

MMA — 15

BNP-M — 4

Independent — 2

ANP — 1

Total = 162

