Shehbaz Sharif suggests Pervaiz Rashid to avoid media interaction over Nisar row

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggested the ex-Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid to avoid giving certain statements in media over his ongoing row with the party leader Chaudhry Nisar.

Commenting on the rift between Nisar and Rashid, Shehbaz Sharif favoured the former and called him A “senior leader of PML-N”. “Nisar is one of the closest aides of Nawaz Sharif,” he stated.

He told that the ruling party’s president Nawaz Sharif will himself resolve the matter, explaining that the matter of differences between members of political party is not unusual. He advised his elder brother to summon both leaders to resolve their differences.

Punjab CM further added that all PML-N leaders and workers have mutual consent on the party’s manifesto. He vowed to serve the best interest of the people.

The ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had censured fellow party leader, former information minister Pervaiz Rashid by saying that a politician who did not contest for a councillor’s election is acting as if he is the ‘chief minister of the party’.

Nisar had warned that actions of the lawmaker would be clear once the report is made public.

Orignally published by NNI