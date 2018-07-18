Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan unfit to become PM

RAJANPUR : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that his political rival Imran Khan is unfit for premiership due to his impulsive nature.

“God forbid, if he becomes prime minister and has to select an army chief, he may announce one name today and then take it back tomorrow,” Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing an election rally in Rojhan city of Punjab’s Rajanpur district.

He added that a person who cannot stand by his own decision doesn’t deserve to run our country.

The former CM Punjab was of the view that when he goes to Peshawar, where PTI ruled for five years, he says he will develop Peshawar like Lahore.

“Can Imran Khan come to Lahore and say he will turn Lahore into Peshawar?,” Shehbaz asked the crowd.

He also criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for going to Nathiagali during the dengue outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“During the dengue outbreak in Pakthunkhwa, Khan went to Nathiagali but I, your CM, came to Rajanpur to supervise relief work during the floods,” said Shehbaz.

The PML-N president concluded his speech by urging people to defeat the “jeep, the bat and the arrow” by voting for PML-N.

