Shehbaz Sharif meets Palestine’s ambassador to express solidarity amid Israeli brutality

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hold a meeting with Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Rabaie Ahmed to express solidarity amid ongoing brutality by Israeli forces towards people of Palestine.

The opposition leader also expressed support to Palestinian brethren as they face unprecedented Israeli brutality.

“No other people have shown the kind of resilience that Palestinians &Kashmiris have in the face of barbarity,” he said in a tweet.

The former Punjab chief minister said that children are among Palestinians martyred in the latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

“How convenient it is for the world to process the killing of innocent Palestinians! Criminal silence is akin to condoning Israeli war crimes. Are you on side of humanity or terrorism? Decide Now!!!” he concluded.

Following heightened tensions between law enforcement officials in Jerusalem and Palestinian civilians, Israel conducted air strikes in Gaza, killing at least 26 Palestinians, including nine children.

Israel, on the other side, said it had hit 130 “military targets” in Gaza and killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad members.

Tensions have risen in Jerusalem after Israeli riot police assaulted Palestinian worshipers on the last Friday of Ramadan, the Muslim holy fasting month, in the city’s worst unrest since 2017. Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured in nightly protests at the Al-Aqsa complex since then, prompting foreign demands for de-escalation and harsh condemnation from the Muslim community. In the meantime, Palestinians in the city have staged a number of sit-ins in recent days, protesting Israeli orders for them to leave their houses. Israeli security forces used skunk water, tear gas, rubber-coated explosives, and concussion bombs to target the sit-ins. A large number of Palestinians have been arrested. During the holy month of Ramzan, violence exploded on Friday as Israeli police mobilised heavily as Muslims performed evening prayers at Al-Aqsa.

