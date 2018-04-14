Shehbaz Sharif ignores party workers upon reaching Karachi

KARACHI : Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif ignored party workers who were welcoming him to Karachi.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz president reached Karachi on Saturday with Mushahid Hussain Syed and Mushahidullah Khan.

He did not meet the activists waiting for him at the airport in the blistering heat and left for Governor House.

A welcome camp was set up at Star Gate where many workers were present as well.

The chief minister will visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and will meet businessmen and traders during the tour of Karachi. He is scheduled to address a party convention.

