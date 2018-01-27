Shehbaz Sharif is going to be the next PM: Ahsan Iqbal

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal today in a press conference once again categorically mentioned that PML-N has an absolute consensus over Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as party’s candidate for the position of Prime Minister (PM), in the upcoming General Election.

Ahsan Iqbal gave this statement when a reporter during the press conference asked that who will be PML-N nominating the person for the Prime Minister seat.

This is not the first time that a senior member from the current ruling party has expressed his agreement over Shehbaz Sharif as future PM. Earlier in December, 2017, the former PM Nawaz Sharif told senior party members that current Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be the party’s candidate for premiership in the upcoming General Election. The former PM also said that Shehbaz had never disappointed him or the party, and had risen to prominence because of his hard work and performance.

Then, the senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, on numerous occasions has backed Shehbaz Sharif as future PM. In a recent informal chat with reporters, the former Interior Minister said that PML-N as political party is going through a very critical period, and the decision to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as PM candidate for the 2018 elections is a positive move, provided that he is allowed to operate of his own free will.