Shehbaz Sharif doesn’t know his future, Adiala Jail awaits him: Imran

NATHIAGALI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Shehbaz Sharif does not know his future, and he will eventually like his brother Nawaz Sharif would have to go to Adiala Jail.

“Shehbaz Sharif doesn’t even know what will happen to him. Adiala Jail is awaiting him,” said the PTI chairman while addressing a campaign rally in the resort town of Nathiagali.

He said accused the caretaker chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Dost Muhammad of bias and impartiality, claiming that he has links with Akram Durrani and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“I want to give message to the interim chief minister to remain a neutral umpire. Caretaker chief minister Dost Muhammad is known to have relations with Akram Durrani and Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he said.

He called on the the caretaker chief minister to play a neutral and impartial role, and the federal interim government should ensure to conduct free and fair elections.

He warned those contesting as independents from attempting to harm the nation, and said that people should vote for their candidates in the July 25 elections.

He said that Nathiagali was blessed with natural beauty and they would develop the tourism sector in the area. “Nathiagali is more beautiful than Switzerland. We will develop the tourism sector,” he said.

He said they would establish colleges to impart tourism training and youth would also receive employment as well, and they would also build at least four tourist resorts in the area.

He said that industries are built in large cities rather than hilly areas like the Galyat, and they would develop tourism in the area. He also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the previous KP government.

Share on: WhatsApp