Shehbaz Sharif contracts Covid-19 again

LAHORE – Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus again as Pakistan faces fifth wave of the pandemic.

The news was confirmed by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb stating that Sharif is now isolating at home after contracting with the infection. She said that the PML-N stalwart, who is also a cancer survivor. is resting as per the advice of his doctor.

“Shahbaz Sharif has asked public and PML-N workers to pray for his speedy recovery,” she added.

He had last tested positive for the infection in June 2020.

Recently, President Arif Alvi, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood tested positive for Covid-19 again as well.

Pakistan’s covid cases surged from 39,881 to 44,717 in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 6, according to data released by the government on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded a positivity ratio at 9.48% as 5,472 new cases were detected after 57,669 tests were carried out conducted, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).