Shehbaz Sharif briefly meets Turkish PM during Saudi Arabia visit

JEDDAH : Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met briefly with Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold a series of meetings during his visit to the kingdom.

The CM Punjab tweeted a picture with Yildrim, saying that the two met at the entrance of Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW) in Medina.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, among other senior Saudi officials, during his visit to the Kingdom.

Shehbaz, the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, arrived in Medina after leaving Pakistan on Wednesday in a special plane sent by Riyadh.

However, according to prime minister’s adviser Mussadiq Malik, Shehbaz is on a personal visit to the Kingdom and will also perform Umrah.

Today, around 10am Thursday, the official Twitter account of the Punjab government shared a picture of Shehbaz in Medina and stated that the chief minister will meet Saudi officials during his visit.

Orignally published by INP