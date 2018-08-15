Shehbaz Sharif announces to expose rigging in elections 2018

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has announced to expose rigging in elections 2018.

While talking to media, Shehbaz Sharif said that everything will be cleared now and that his party will soon stage protest against the violation of election code.

The PML-N president also predicted that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the nation.

Earlier, Sharif stressed the need for forging unity among the ranks of nation by setting aside differences in the larger interest of the country.

He, however, called for investigations into electoral rigging allegations as the same would help the country move forward on the path of progress.

He said after lapse of about 71 years, Pakistan could not get the status of a great Islamic country, rather “we are still holding a begging bowl in our hands”.

We need to adopt the spirits of sacrifice, love and honesty, besides doing hard work, Sharif added.

