Shehbaz Sharif, and his two wives’ assets valued at Rs389 million

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, and his two wives’—Nusrat and Tehmina Durrani— cumulative assets have been valued at Rs389 million, according to their assets details shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As per details of the nomination papers submitted for the upcoming general elections 2018, president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz own assets worth millions.

Former CM owns 172 kanals land, a Land Cruiser and a bank balance worth more than Rs 11.4 million. He is shareholder of five mills including Hamza Spinning Mills, Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

He has also taken bank loan of Rs 38,94,518.

Former Punjab chief minister possesses assets worth Rs159 million, which includes Rs126 million properties in London. However, an amount worth Rs108.9 million has been shown as liability in the documents.

Moreover, he owns two properties on Hall Road in Murree; one kanal and nine marla land, which has been estimated to cost Rs34,000 and a bungalow which costs Rs27,000.

Alongside, he has shares worth Rs11.4 million in Hudabiya Engineering Mills, Hamza Spinning Mills and Hudabiya Paper Mills.

Shehbaz owns 88 kanal land in Sheikhupura, which he received as a gift from his mother.

On the other hand, Shehbaz’s first wife Nusrat is the owner of assets worth Rs225 million. She owns a 10 kanal house in Model town which has been estimated at Rs128.7 million, along with Rs57million lodge in Murree’s Doonga Gali.

Nusrat’s total wealth in Kasur has been stated to be Rs2.6 million, and she possesses shares worth Rs8.7 million in different companies.

She has jewellery worth Rs1.7 million and accounts in five different banks with a balance of Rs18.9 million.

Shehbaz’s second wife Tehmina Durrani owns assets worth Rs5.7million. She owns a 10 marla house in Defence Housing Authority in Lahore and has five bank accounts, with a cumulative balance of Rs0.5 million.

Tehmina also received four properties in Haripur as gifts and possesses jewellery and a vehicle worth Rs1.5 million and Rs0.5 million respectively.

Meanwhile, the details exposed that Hamza Shahbaz, one of the PML-N leaders and son of Shahbaz Sharif, also owns a 155-kanal land, bank balance of Rs4.3 million and cash price bonds worth Rs1.6 million.

He is shareholder of 21 mills however, he has not any personal vehicle under his name.