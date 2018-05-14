Shehbaz reinforces int’l image

NO matter what his political opponents or critics say about him, he knows the art of inspiring others through his extraordinary abilities of standing firm and delivering in toughest situations These lines certainly can be attributed to none other than Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has emerged as a respected figure and earned praise and admiration not only at home but also abroad.

Shehbaz Sharif further reinforced that remarkable image on Saturday when at the high profile diplomats’ conference attended by several ambassadors in the Capital, he forcefully spelled out how Pakistan transitioned from a terrorist hit country to a tolerant, peaceful and progressive country over the last five years. Highlighting the foreign policy vision, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan believes in the policy of peace within and peace without and has always joined hands with the world community to achieve peace in the region and the world at large. He stressed that our foreign policy is a policy of durable peace and stability. The speech has been made at a time when the incumbent PML (N) government is about to complete its tenure and undoubtedly it was aimed at projecting a soft and positive image of the country to the international community by putting the record straight vis-à-vis its contributions to peace and security. Over the years, Shehbaz Sharif has demonstrated the art of delivering not only on his promises of development but also proved himself a leader having the understanding and insight of regional and international issues and how to deal with them. We say so as he very actively remained part of high level delegations that visited Saudi Arabia and Iran back in 2016 to ease their tensions. Then, his greater interactions with China and Turkey at the highest levels have helped take the bilateral relations with those friendly countries to new heights. While Shehbaz personifies both the vision and the ability to deliver the vision in practical form, he has also proved to be adept in the art of diplomacy. For these traits, he stands a good chance to be elected as the PM after the outcome of next polls as matter finally rests with the voters who indeed will make choice for a better and prosperous Pakistan.

