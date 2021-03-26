Shehbaz receives first dose of Covid vaccine at Jail

Incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Shehbaz Sharif was vaccinated against Covid by the medical team of Jinnah Hospital, which visited the Kot Lakhpat jail.

The team was led by MS Jinnah Hospital. The PML-N president will receive the next dose of the Sinopham Covid vaccine after 21 days.

It is to be noted that the currently vaccination of Pakistan citizens of 60 or over 60 years is underway.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechucho and other government officials have received the vaccine jabs.

The UK Covid strain is rapidly spreading in Pakistan, over which the NCOC has slapped tougher restrictions.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the Covid-19 has claimed 63 more lives and 4,368 fresh infections were reported during the period.