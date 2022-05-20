Shehbaz proposes turning CPEC into ‘trilateral arrangement’

Turkey’s inclusion in CPEC to benefit region; Launches MILGEM-class ship PNS Badar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday proposed turning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into a “trilateral arrangement” between China, Pakistan and Turkey so that all three nations could benefit from its potential.

He made the remarks while addressing a launching ceremony at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works for the third MILGEM Corvette built by Turkey, where he was the chief guest. The premier arrived in the metropolitan city earlier today on a day-long visit. “Trade activates have the potential to increase manifold with the development of financial and industrial activities. The ongoing CPEC project is set to translate our desire to enhance regional connectivity and maximise trade […] with Gwadar at its focal point. “I would like to avail this opportunity to propose that let CPEC be a trilateral arrangement between China, Pakistan and Turkey and let us benefit from its wonderful potential to benefit our nations,” he said, assuring the participants that the government was committed to developing maritime infrastructure.