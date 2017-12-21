Shehbaz is Pakistan’s next prime minister, says Nawaz

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the candidate for the prime minister in the next elections.

Nawaz announced this decision after a meeting of PML-N bigwigs at his Jati Umra residence. According to sources present in the meeting, Nawaz praised the chief minister for his hard-working nature and devotion to public service.

“Shehbaz has always worked to further the party policies for public welfare and this unflagging attitude earned him the opportunity to be trusted for a higher office. We are a democratic political party where everyone is free to voice their mind. Shehbaz has had difference of opinion over some issues yet his commitment to the party overrules all else, which is why he has never violated the party discipline,” said the former prime minister.

He lauded Shehbaz’s vision of swift progress and development and the success he has achieved as chief minister and said there was no harm in consultation and/or agreement with the younger brother. “Shehbaz Sharif has never disappointed me,” said the PML-N president.

Putting his foot down regarding the party discipline, Nawaz said those who claimed to be in the PML-N should stand by the party and the party’s stance in testing times instead of creating and fanning discord.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated,” he warned and added that the dissenting statements were not being appreciated in the party. Nawaz warned that the orchestrators of the religious sit-in would [inevitably] understand the dangerous long-term consequences of this action.

Talking about the future, he said the election campaign and movement for non-partisan across-the-board justice and supremacy of civilians in democracy would be run jointly.

“These two principles of civilian supremacy in democracy and sanctity of vote will be the slogans for the 2018 election campaign,” he made it clear.

Orignally published by INP