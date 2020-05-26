Shehbaz office secretary tests positive

Badar Shehbaz, the office secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, fell victim to the coronavirus.

The health condition of Badar Shehbaz was reportedly worsened after offering Eid prayer at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif. Later, Badar underwent Covid-19 which resulted positive.

Following the Badar’s infection, Shehbaz Sharif had restricted entry of all persons at his residence and went into isolation.