Shehbaz, Nisar meet for third time in a week

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and former interior minister and estranged PML-N leader from Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan met for the third time in a week on Thursday to end differences of the latter with PML-N Supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting took place at Punjab House Islamabad and is the third meeting between the two leaders in a week and fourth in more than a week.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif is continuously trying to end reservations of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and improving his relations with his brother Nawaz Sharif, who is recently ousted by the judiciary from premiership and taking a line against judiciary which is opposite to the line taken by some top PML-N leaders including Nisar. The chief minister Punjab is convincing both sides to sit for a meeting and during his last meeting with Nisar, he soon after that went to the residence of Nawaz Sharif and discussed the issue with him.

The sources said that he party matters and the reservations of Nisar were discussed in the today’s meeting and Nisar categorically denied that he had any intention to join PTI.“Neither I have any intention to join PTI nor I am in contact of PTI leadership,” he told Shehbaz.

The estranged PML-N leader also conveyed the party leader his reservations over the statements coming from former Senator and information minister Pervez Rasheed.

