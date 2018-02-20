Shehbaz is our our next candidate for PM in elections 2018; says PM Abbasi & Maryam Nawaz

In an interview with a journalist, the prime minister of Pakistan Abbasi spoke about suitability of Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of premier. At the groundbreaking ceremony of Jhang Power Plant, PM Abbasi gave credit to Shehbaz Sharif for all the energy projects setup in Punjab. With growing popularity of Shehbaz Sharif, the chief of the largest province of Pakistan has earned international acclaim for its dedication and art of delivering. German Ambassador at the groundbreaking ceremony of power plant near Jhang, praised Shehbaz Sharif and was of the view that he prioritizes all of his projects and doesn’t sit idle unless he finishes. Even international community is on the same page, his commitment, dedication and leadership skills to make other officials work too, have earned him the title of Shehbaz Speed that too by Chinese envoy, he is faster than Shenzhen Speed. Even American CG once commented on Shehbaz’s focus towards work and his expertise to get it done. From American history, Shehbaz Sharif is Robert Moses for Pakistan, US CG added.

During last Jalsa, speaking to a private media outlet atop a rally stage in Sheikhupura, Maryam said that she “500 per cent agrees” with the decision of party chief Nawaz Sharif over the nomination of Shehbaz as the next premier. She said Shehbaz is the most senior leader and most qualified person in the party to hold the executive post of the premier.

