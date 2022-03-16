Shehbaz, MQM leaders agree to continue talks

A meeting between Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) took place in Islamabad during which both sides agreed to continue consultation and collaboration with each other on issues of national importance.

Sources privy to the development say that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, and Moeenul Haq were part of the MQM delegation.

The MQM leaders called on the opposition leader on special invitation by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting took place at the Islamabad residence of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Both sides agreed to continue exchange of opinions for collaboration with each other and consultation on the issues of public and national importance.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also invited Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman to a meeting at 5pm on Wednesday (tomorrow).INP