Shehbaz mended PML-N ties with establishment, claims Rana Mashhood

LAHORE : Former Punjab minister for Education, Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan expressed on Tuesday that the ties of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz were repaired with establishment owing to the efforts of party president, Shehbaz Sharif.

In an interview to a private television channel on Tuesday, he expressed that the establishment was saddened as Shehbaz Sharif was not able to become the chief executive of the country.

Rana Mashood, who is a close confidant of Shehbaz Sharif, expressed that the party was in a position to form a government in Punjab within a span of two months.

‘These are [our] state institutions and there should be no efforts to lessen their sanctity,’ observed the lawmaker.

On a query regarding the conduct of Maryam Nawaz and former premier Nawaz Sharif, the former minister expressed that the tone of the duo would remain a bit harsh until ‘things are fully settled’.

