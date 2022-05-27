Shehbaz meets members of allied parties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met the members of the coalition parties and took them into confidence on the increase in prices of petroleum products.

The Prime Minister met members of allied parties including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM, Khalid Magsi of BAP and Mohsin Dawar.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to political and economic situation of the country came under discussion.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif took the allies into confidence on the rise in prices of petroleum products.