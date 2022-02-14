Shehbaz meets Chaudhrys to muster support for no-trust move

A PML-N delegation, led by its President Shehbaz Sharif, met the PML-Q leaders at their residence in Lahore after a gap of 14 years as part of their efforts to muster support for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N delegation discussed matters of mutual interest and prevailing political situation with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi, according to a statement. During the meeting, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Attaullah Ta-rar, Shabbir Usmani were in attendance, while Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hus-sain represented the PML-Q.

Shehbaz Sharif inquired after Chaudhry Shu-jaat’s health on behalf of party supremo Nawaz Sharif and wished him a speedy recovery, the statement said.