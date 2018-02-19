Shehbaz is the man who delivers; says a renowned journalist Hassan Nisar

During a TV talk show, Hassan Nisar who is known for speaking against the system, against PMLN and all the parties in power, was all praise for the Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif during the program that went on air last night. Shehbaz knows how to deliver, there are no doubts about his performance, when I speak about Punjab Food Authority, I actually praise the man behind it and that is Shehbaz Sharif. Recently, a renowned economist and ex Governor of State Bank was also all praises for the Chief Minister for his governance and delivery in the province of Punjab. “After all, it was the impressive track record of the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif during the 2008-13 period which won the votes for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)”, Dr. Ishrat Hussain stated in his book. Dr. Isharat Husain specifically mentioned that if Pakistan wants to move economically ahead, the approach and working style of CM Shehbaz is best in this regard, and we all must collectively support him.

