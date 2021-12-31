Shehbaz lambasts PTI govt for economic disaster

The PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the policies and economic bad governance of the PTI government are disastrous for the country while linking the economic and political stability to the national security.

Shehbaz Sharif posted a tweet on Thursday saying: “Economic & political stability feeds directly into national security. PTI’s tenure in govt has been the worst by way of mismanaging economy & delivering poor governance. Never before have the citizens been this hopeless about their future. It has implications 4 national security.”INP