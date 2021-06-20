Shehbaz lambasts govt for ‘failure to take criticism’ Will hold APC for consensus on electoral reforms

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the government had turned the difference of opinion into personal enmity.

“Unfortunately, the incumbent government has turned democratic protest, the difference of opinion and criticism into a personal enmity,” Shehbaz said in a statement released on Saturday.

The PML-N leader also strongly condemned baton-charge on the opposition members of the Balochistan Assembly.

He went on to add that, “the tactics of chaos and suppression are non-democratic, non-parliamentary and non-political”.

The PML-N chief observed that the non-democratic attitude was seen first in the National Assembly, and the same is now being witnessed in the provincial assembly.

He said that disgracing the honour of members of Balochistan Assembly was condemnable.

He demanded to remove the deprivations of the opposition members and accept their lawful demands.

He asked the government to pay heed to their demands as preventing them from attending the assembly was no cure to the problem. He demanded of both sides to show tolerance and maturity.

“The violence on opposition lawmakers in Balochistan Assembly and barring them from participating in the session [of the House] is the epitome of fascism.”

He advised the government to listen to the lawmakers, adding that the former’s action did not provide a solution to the issue.

Shehbaz lamented that the government first adopted this undemocratic attitude in the National Assembly, now it was being repeated in the Balochistan Assembly. This anarchy is not good in Balochistan Assembly, he added.

“The government should accept the lawful demands and address grievances [of the lawmakers],” the senior politician maintained.