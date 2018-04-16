Shehbaz keeping party united: PMLN President hints at new provinces

The Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, who is also now the party President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is making concrete and durable efforts to make PML-N a stronger force in the upcoming General Elections. Being the party president, not only he knows how to sell his development agenda that he pioneered in his province but has mastered the art of keeping all the members of the party united. In addition to the efforts made in South Punjab for social uplift of a common man, he also tweeted today, “Taking governance to the doorstep of the people has been a hallmark of our politics. Efficient delivery of services is possible through empowerment of the people at the grassroots. We will not play politics on slogan of new provinces and feed people on false promises. However if the masses give PML-N a mandate, our commitment to making South Punjab and Bahawalpur new provinces is evidenced by passage of resolution by Punjab Assembly.”

President PMLN is quite clear with his stance on South Punjab, the creation of new province is subject to its approval in the concerned provincial assembly. PMLN government is done with the first step, Shehbaz Sharif is of the view that governance is the key factor in managing a province which the party is already capable of doing far better than what others have achieved. However, the mandate will decide if the people are going to handover this responsibility to PMLN in 2018 general elections.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif nowadays is moving all across Pakistan to meet the party workers, and discuss how they can collectively make efforts to properly address and solve issues of the PML-N. His last week’s visit to Peshawar and then Karachi turned out to be very successful one, as he vowed to repeat their great delivery achievements in Punjab to the other provinces in Pakistan, if given them the chance again.

It is important to understand that 32% of Punjab’s total population constitutes South Punjab, and maintaining a constant 36% of Punjab’s development budget every year (2014-2018) for Southern Punjab’s growth highlights current Punjab government’s importance for this part, which was as low as 15% during Pervaiz Elahi’s regime.

The PML-N also is very committed for making South Punjab and Bahawalpur a separate province, as CM Punjab during his Karachi visit categorically stated that it was their party that passed a resolution for the formation of new provinces from the Punjab Assembly. However, he said that the process should be carried out with consultations from all the stakeholders.