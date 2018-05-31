“Shehbaz is not aware of difference between childish, mature behavior” : Nisar

ISLAMABAD : Former Interior Minister and estrange Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif does not know the difference between adolescence and seriousness.

Reacting to the statement of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, he said “I am surprised that he does not know the difference between adolescence and seriousness.”

Nisar said that the childish behavior is what ruling PML-N leadership is exhibiting, adding that the Punjab CM is unable to do anything about the behavior of the party leadership.

The ex-minster went on to say that the Shehbaz Sharif shouldn’t discuss incidents that occurred 30 years ago and instead should focus on other issues facing the party.

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister had said that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar was Nawaz Sharif’s close friend.

He said that Nisar has always complained about him to Nawaz Sharif, adding that the ex-minister has childish attitude.

The PML-N president said that Nisar is angry with the party but the things will get better soon.